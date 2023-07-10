(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 10, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy recently announced that the company donated $50,000 towards disaster relief at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The donation comes after the Amarillo area experienced major flash flooding and devastating tornadoes hit the towns of Perryton and Matador in June.

“We are inspired by the generosity of our customers across the region who have done so much to help their neighbors and hope our contribution can extend this support to more people whose lives have been disrupted by flooding and severe weather,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “With help from our community partners at the United Way and the Amarillo Area Foundation, we are confident this funding will be put to good use.”

Due to the severe flooding and tornado damage in the Texas Panhandle, the Amarillo Area Foundation reactivated the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund and went on to donate 100% of the money raised to help those affected by the disasters.

“The Amarillo Area Foundation maintains the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to allow for rapid response to life-altering events that negatively impact the lives of residents of the Texas Panhandle,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation. “When such an event occurs, we work with our partners in each community to determine how best to deploy resources to meet the demand for food, clothing, shelter, utility assistance, and other critical needs. We rely on support from philanthropy, individual donors and private enterprise. Partnerships with corporate entities are critical to meet the needs of those impacted by such tragic events.”

In addition, the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon continues to provide assistance through the 2-1-1 Texas program as the organization’s goal is to “bridge the gap in income so that individuals do not fall behind in being able to provide health and financial stability,” the release from Xcel read.

“It is comforting to know we have partners like the Xcel Energy Foundation and the Amarillo Area Foundation supporting our Panhandle communities,” said Kelly Stephens, 2-1-1 director, Texas Panhandle. “The money donated for Amarillo, Perryton and Hereford disaster relief provides families and individuals much-needed assistance to make their families and homes whole.”

The disaster relief donations from Xcel employees, according to the release, will be matched by the Xcel Energy Foundation. The company continues to help customers reconnect to power services during severe weather.

“These severe weather events have long-term impacts for many of our customers, and we will work with them through the recovery effort,” Rodriguez said.