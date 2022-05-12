AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy announced Thursday that work on the Center Port Substation on Northeast 24th Avenue at Whitaker Road in northeast Amarillo has been completed.

According to a news release from Xcel Energy, this new substation will help add energy power capacity for business growth and job creation in the northeast part of Amarillo, including the new Amazon fulfillment facility. Before this addition, officials said there were some facilities nearing capacity.

“The Amarillo Economic Development Corp. has brought in a lot of new jobs in this area and it’s critical we support this growth with timely investments in power capacity and reliability,” David Hudson, the president of Xcel Energy Texas, said in the release. “Center Port is designed to take on additional load as businesses relocate and expand nearby, which is something we fully expect to happen.”

Officials from Xcel Energy also provided information and updates surrounding other substations and projects throughout the city. According to the company’s release, the other updates and projects include:

A $20.1 million upgrade and expansion of the Lawrence Park Substation near southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia Street. Officials expect the project to be completed by December.

The new Preston West Substation is located southeast of the intersection of Coulter Street and Loop 335 (Hollywood Road). The goal is for this substation to relieve loading on the Estacado and Spring Draw substations.

The $8.3 million Hunsley Substation in Canyon, which was completed in 2020, helps boost Canyon’s grid as well as developments in south Amarillo.

The $9 million Western Street substation, which was completed in 2020, is on south Western Street south of Southwest 45th Avenue.

The new Echo Substation is planned off of Echo Street, northeast of the Northeast 24th Avenue and Mirror Street intersection. This substation aims to help boost reliability in north Amarillo.

The new Arnot Substation is planned east of Arnot Road between Interstate 40 and Hollywood Road. This substation aims to boost reliability and capacity in west Amarillo and Bushland.

An expansion of the Farmers Substation on South Georgia Street at Farmers Avenue.

Along with the projects and upgrades, Xcel Energy officials also are continuing upgrades of distribution lines in the San Jacinto area as well as neighborhoods west and north of downtown. Officials are also helping replace wooden distribution poles throughout the city and converting all the city’s streetlights to LED lamps.