Xcel Energy dedicating this week to its essential frontline workers

KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is dedicating this week to its essential frontline workers.

According to a press release, more than 6,000 employees have continued doing their essential work in service centers, power generating plants, and in the field without missing a beat.

Xcel is hosting Covid-safe activities in the states it serves and providing free meals for their employees to show their appreciation.

