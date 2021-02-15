Xcel Energy dealing with multiple power outages during winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Similar to many electric companies around Texas, Xcel Energy experienced a few power outages due to the cold weather.

“We’ve had a few of what we call feeder level. A feeder might effect anywhere from 500 or 1,000 or more customers and we’ve had a few of those,” Wes Reeves, with Xcel Energy, stated.

Reeves explained that throughout the remainder of this winter storm it is important for people to conserve their energy.

“It’s really imperative today and probably into tomorrow as well that we watch our thermostats it may sound painful but if you can bring that thermostat down to about 68 degrees,” Reeves said.

It is not just the thermostats we need to watch but also household appliances. Xcel said if possible turn off your lights, cut back on chores, and even try not to cook if you have leftovers.

“In some cases we’ve seen overloaded lines in certain areas or we’ve seen transformers that were overloaded,” Reeves explained.

According to Reeves, it is all about supply and demand.



“When we have this kind of extreme weather we look at two main issues, the supply of electricity and the are we going to be able to deliver that electricity to your house or your business,” Wes Reeves, said.

So far the electric company said crews are carefully responding to customers in need during this time.

“It probably has slowed our response time a little bit because we need to be slower on the roads and we’re going to have to be a lot more careful but so far so good,” Reeves stated.

For those with power during this storm, Xcel is asking that you keep an eye on your neighbor.

If you want to keep up with the latest outages Xcel Energy has a map on their site just for this.

