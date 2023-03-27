AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a notice from Xcel Energy, crews are expected to begin the process of installing new “smart meters” on Monday in what is expected to be a multiyear service improvement process to last through 2024.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the advanced meters are meant to “help customers better understand how they are using energy and give them tools to save money and identify specific, measurable actions to make energy-saving improvements in their homes and businesses.” The technology is also expected to allow for nearly real-time monitoring to allow Xcel to identify outages without customer reporting.

In recent months, Xcel Energy has also released information to customers focused on resources for covering energy bills through Texas Utility Help. As noted on MyHighPlains.com in January, the Texas Utility program is funded through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance program and provides eligible customers with payment assistance for their utility bills made directly to Xcel Energy. Officials noted that assistance can be provided towards the total past due amount and up to $2,400 for future payments.

Those with questions about financial aid, advanced meters, or other questions can contact Xcel Energy through the website or call the customer service line at 800-895-4999.