AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced it has completed work on its new electric substation in northeast Amarillo. The latest, in what it said is a series of planned improvements to the grid.

According to Xcel, the “Echo Substation,” is the latest substation in “grid improvements to boost capacity and power reliability.” The substation was built near the intersection of East Hastings Ave and Echo St.

Xcel said the aim of the series of planned grid improvements is for continued economic growth and reliability in days of increased commercial and residential power needs.

“We’re seeing an increase in electricity demand in all parts of the metro area,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy – Texas. “Our community partners, such as the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., have been successful in attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses grow, and it’s our responsibility to ensure the power system is capable of serving this growth now and in the future.”

Xcel said the “Echo Substation” is one of several planned investments in the Amarillo and Canyon area that aim to relieve strain on existing facilities and boost reliability. Several substations have been completed by Xcel including the Centerport, Lawrence Park, Preston West, Hunsley Substation in Canyon, and Western Street Substation near SW 45th Ave. and Western St.

According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, most recently Xcel Energy completed the Demon Substation in Dumas.

More information on Xcel’s plan can be found on Xcel Energy’s website.