Xcel Energy collaborates with Amazon, unveils new Amazon Alexa voice app

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced a new Amazon Alexa skill, or voice app, that allows customers to manage their account and track their energy use.

Xcel Energy said the new Alexa skill allows customers to check their bill balance, compare their energy usage to last year, and be reminded of their payment due date. By enabling the free Amazon Alexa app, customers can say “Amazon, link my Xcel Energy account” to get started. Alexa will send customers an email to finish linking their account.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Amazon on this project to deliver the most user-friendly

experience to our customers,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and

innovation officer for Xcel Energy. “We continually strive to find new ways to serve our customers better, and this technology is a great addition which will only get more sophisticated over time.”