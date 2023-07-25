AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy is helping customers to understand policies regarding rooftop solar installations before signing agreements with companies that are selling solar panels.

Although the summertime is a popular time to install solar panels, Xcel is clearing up some confusion that customers are having regarding companies marketing rooftop solar systems in the area.

“We don’t sell solar panels and we are not in any sort of partnership with any of the firms that are selling at this point. They usually mention xcel energy because we are utility here, the electric utility here in the city, but we want to make sure people understand that relationship,” said Wes Reeves, a spokesperson with Xcel Energy.

Reeves added that they also want customers to also understand all the economics before purchasing a solar system.

“We want people to understand if you are purchasing a system because you also want to sell surplus electricity back to us, you can do that, but we do want to make sure you do understand the economics of that because it may take a number of years, even decades to pay that back in terms of your initial investment. Then there are also concerns about the system you purchase and we want to make sure that it is compatible with the grid because most people purchasing these systems want to be connected to the central grid because they want backup when the sun isn’t shining before you do anything like that please contact us. One of our engineers will take a look at the system and make sure it will be able to connect and it is safe to do so,” said Reeves.

Reeves said some of the disappointments they have heard from some customers is that they believed if their solar panels generated more energy than needed, they would get a certain price for that.

“We actually pay back what’s called an avoided fuel cost rate, so basically, if we look at the fuel we purchased for our power plants to generate electricity, we take that amount and that is what you would get paid back. So if you paid 12 cents per kilowatt-hour for retail, you are not going to get 12 cents back, you are going to get a portion of that, so right now that avoided fuel cost rate is about 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour,” said Reeves.

Reeves said all these rules on solar panels are state rules that Xcel Energy works under and established by the Public Utility Commission and solar policies vary greatly by state.

Reeves added they want to make sure their customers are protected and can see the possible benefits solar panels can bring.

“We are glad our customers find other ways to find and generate electricity, but we want to make sure they’re protected…If you are making your own electricity, you are not having to pay someone else for that electricity, so you can see some benefit in terms of if you are able to generate half or most of your monthly electrical needs,” said Reeves.

President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo Janna Kiehl added anytime you make a big purchase or your home is involved, you want to do as much research as possible.

“There is a BBB in Amarillo and that is a huge advantage for our area, for the whole 26 counties. We are here to provide that information and to give you advice and general information on how to do business in certain industries… So this gives consumers a great resource for them to look into that large purchase before they do anything major to their home…This is where you want to say, ‘ok, I’ll take your information, I’ll take your card, but I do have to check things out,’ and then do that and actually check. Our services are free and you certainly can get a lot of information both from our website and other sources as well,” said Kiehl.

BBB also has a resource available for those looking to convert to solar.

Reeves added if you have questions regarding solar panels, you can call the Xcel Energy Customer Service Hotline or email questions to DERinterconnectionTX@xcelenergy.com.