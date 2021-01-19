Xcel Energy builds Hunsley Substation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy has announced that rapid development between Amarillo and Canyon has led to the building of the Hunsley Substation to improve the reliability of the distribution network, and make way for future growth.

Hunsley, located along FM 2590 west of the Hunsley Hills neighborhood in Canyon, is reported by Xcel to be an $8.3 million investment that is now serving existing customers in the area, as well as a new residential and commercial developments north toward Loop 335 in south Amarillo.

“We’re proud of the employees and contractors who completed this project safely and on time in spite of the headwinds of the pandemic and the economic uncertainty it has brought,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “It’s the second major substation completed in the metro area in six months, and it won’t be the last because growth is ongoing.”

Xcel Energy reported completing the $9 million Western Street Substation on South Western Street south of Southwest 45th Avenue in Amarillo last summer. Looking ahead to 2022, Xcel said a new substation called Preston West is planned south of Loop 335 near Coulter Street. Additionally, work has continued to upgrade lines in the San Jacinto area and other neighborhoods west of downtown Amarillo, and the Bush Substation in northwest Amarillo was expanded to keep pace with growth in that part of the city.

Xcel Energy’s pole replacement efforts gained steam in 2020 with major work completed in far north

Amarillo that is reported to be expanding citywide. In 2020, the company replaced close to 5,000 aging poles in its Texas and New Mexico service area, a fourfold increase in pole replacements from earlier years.

“These efforts improve the quality of service for area customers, but also prepare the metro area to grow as we shake off the effects of the pandemic,” Hudson said. “Timely investments in our electrical system are vital to the region’s economic health.”