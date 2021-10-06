Xcel Energy begins work on $8.4 million power source in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announce the construction of an $8.4 million Center Port Substation in northeast Amarillo to grow power in the area.

The company stated the new source of power located near Whitaker Road on Northeast 24th Ave. will bring more capacity for economic development by creating jobs and allowing businesses to grow.

“A plentiful and reliable source of electricity is the foundation of job creation in Amarillo and the Panhandle region,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “We’ve been a partner in Amarillo’s growth since 1925 and we’re excited to play a key role in the current expansion of business and industry by investing in the facilities that power that growth.”

Xcel said the demand for electricity in northeast Amarillo has seen steady growth as a consequence of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation‘s development of the CenterPort Business Park in 1998. In a press release, the company stated the area is reaching its capacity for substation facilities, so the new substation will allow them to reposition electric loads as well as expand capacity.



“Xcel Energy’s new substation is a vital part of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s recruiting

efforts,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo EDC. “Xcel Energy is an important partner

in creating jobs and opportunities in the Amarillo community and has always been a source of reliable

energy in our business parks. This will increase that reliability and capacity.”

The company announced 28 megawatts of customer demand will be served by the new substation (enough to light 280,000 100-watt lightbulbs, according to Xcel). They also informed the system is designed to be expanded according to electricity demand.

Finally, Xcel said not only the new substation will support area voltage, but also improve switching options on the distribution system, resulting in faster restoration during power outages.



Xcel said Center Port is among several other substation improvements planned for the area between Amarillo and Canyon since 2020. In that year, one substation on Western Street in Amarillo and another on Hunsley in north Canyon went into service.

In May 2021, the company began a $20.1 million expansion project on the Lawrence Park Substation in west-central Amarillo. Xcel said it plans to have the new Preston West Substation near Loop 335 and Coulter Street in service by the end of 2022. In 2023, the company said it plans to spend $6.3 million to expand the Farmers Station in southeast Amarillo and the new Echo Substation in the north part of the city.

“Our communities are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to creating jobs and improving our quality of

life,” Hudson said. “It’s our responsibility to ensure the grid is capable of delivering the clean, reliable, and

affordable energy our customers need to make it happen, now and in the future.”