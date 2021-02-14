Xcel Energy asks customers to curb electricity use

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is asking electric customers to conserve energy because of expected high electric demand overnight and on Monday as regional temperatures dip to historic lows.

The company urges customers to limit their power use in order to conserve electricity as power supplies tighten in the multistate region served by the Southwest Power Pool, of which Xcel Energy is a member. Currently, power supplies are adequate, but it is possible that reserve margins could tighten further as temperatures become even more frigid overnight and into Monday.

Ways customers can help prevent power emergencies include:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

“All the central U.S. is experiencing historically low temperatures, and every available power plant is being called into service,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “If we work together to reduce demand, we’ll improve our chances of keeping the power flowing through the worst of this weather. We are seeing similar notices across Texas as record-breaking energy usage is occurring.”

Xcel Energy anticipates strong demand throughout the early part of this week and will communicate any further needs to conserve electricity later on Monday.