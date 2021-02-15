Xcel Energy, area municipals and co-ops declare energy emergency, initiate controlled outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Company, extreme cold has slowed the flow of natural gas fuel to power plants in the central U.S. including Xcel Energy power plants in Texas and New Mexico, limiting output at a time of record energy demand.

“To protect the regional grid and maintain reliability, Xcel Energy, along with area electric co-ops and municipal utilities such as Lubbock Power & Light that purchase electricity from Xcel Energy, have been forced to interrupt power to pre-selected electric circuits for up to one hour at a time until system conditions improve.” stated the announcement released earlier today.

More than one service interruption may be possible. Xcel said that there is no need to report an outage during a controlled outage event.

Advised the announcement, “If customers experience a service interruption of more than one hour they should contact 1-800-895-1999 or report the outage at xcelenergy.com or through the Xcel Energy customer app.”

“These temporary, controlled power outages help bring balance to the supply and demand of electricity in the market,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Xcel Energy uses controlled outages as a last resort, and regrets that the extreme conditions today have led to these interruptions in service.”

Xcel Energy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states and provides energy services on a contract basis to customers in both the Eastern and Western Interconnections. Xcel Energy initiated controlled outages after SPP called on its members to relieve loading on the central U.S. grid, affecting electric customers in multiple states.

Xcel Energy said it has notified local governments and law enforcement officials so they can be prepared to direct vehicular traffic if traffic signals are affected.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers at this time,” Hudson said. “We can see real-time at our control center that customers are conserving energy and we are encouraged by the regional spirit in helping each other out in this emergency situation.”