Xcel Energy, area electric co-ops, declare Energy Alert, urge additional conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cut back on your use of electricity. That’s the plea from Xcel Energy and electric cooperative officials in the Texas Panhandle, Texas South Plains, eastern and southeastern New Mexico regions after they declared a higher Energy Alert level.

According to a press release, Gov. Greg Abbott has also requested the conservation of electric and natural gas energy.

“We are making a public appeal to our customers to turn off lights and appliances unless it would harm their health,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas.

Xcel will declare an Energy Alert only when a reduction in electricity consumption is urgently needed to maintain the continuity of the electric grid and service to customers, company officials said.

The company said if customers do not reduce their electricity use, demand could exceed supply, and rolling blackouts could be the end result.

According to Xcel, suggestions on how reduce electric load include:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Suspend use of electrical appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, vacuum cleaners, etc.)

Put off tasks at work, if possible, that would demand electricity (power tools, maintenance equipment, etc.).

Turn off televisions and electronic equipment unless they are necessary to conduct business or to ensure your health and safety.

Turn off unnecessary lighting, leaving on only enough to move about safely indoors.

The Energy Alert was declared, according to Xcel officials, after all other efforts to reduce demand or increase supply were implemented.

“We take our responsibility to supply energy to our customers very seriously, and we declared this Energy Alert only after exhausting all other options,” Hudson said.

Electric cooperatives in the Texas South Plains, Texas Panhandle and eastern and southeastern New Mexico regions include: