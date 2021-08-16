Xcel Energy announces it is the largest clean energy provider in the country

MINNEAPOLIS (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced it is the largest clean energy provider in the country when it comes to wind, solar, and battery usage.

That according to the American Clean Power Association (ACP) in a recently published annual report, Xcel said the ACP ranks investor-owned utilities, based on the amount of clean power on their systems at the end of 2020 and Xcel ranked number one.

In Xcel’s Southwest region, renewables provided 34% of the electricity supply in 2020.

“We’ve seen the price of natural gas actually increasing in the last few months, and every time there is an increase in natural gas, that makes wind energy even more valuable and solar energy even more valuable,” said Xcel Energy Spokesman, Wes Reeves.

Xcel said wind energy facilities are providing a valuable economic asset for rural communities and are helping offset the rising prices of natural gas.

Xcel also said that in addition to reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2030, it aims to give customers electricity that is 80% carbon free including about 65% from renewable sources by the end of decade.