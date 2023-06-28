AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Xcel Energy, several thousand customers in Amarillo have been affected by heat-related power outages in the last week.

“In the last week in Amarillo, you know, it would still be probably under 10,000,” said Xcel Energy Spokesman Wes Reeves. “Some of those have been short outages, momentary. We’ve had a few that were an hour or more, a few thousand possibly that were affected that way.”

Reeves said those power outages were due to an overload on the system and its parts.

“We have a lot of a lot of lines that were, that are up to capacity. So we can watch those lines, and we can actually rebalance the system. So we can see it’s getting a little too high, we can shift some of the load from one line to the next,” he said.

Xcel’s protective systems will sometimes de-energize power lines when they are at capacity, which Reeves said caused Tuesday’s outages in Amarillo.

“So we can go back in, make some adjustments to tell that system, ‘It’s okay, at least for a little while to flow this extra power.’ But that also gives us an idea about where we need to invest in the future.”

He said Xcel Energy has built new substations in Amarillo, but some pockets of their infrastructure are still 40 to 50 years old.

“So we’ve got to really watch those and as we plan out our next investments this summer will be a great opportunity to see, where we really need to put some added capacity on the system.”

Reeves said electricity demand is always higher in the summer but especially in triple-digit heat. That is why they forecast demand. Right now, he said they have plenty of power.

“We want to make sure we have enough resources to meet that demand plus have a cushion. And it’s actually required of us through the Southwest power pool,” Reeves said, noting Xcel has a double-digit reserve.

He said they also have other units to call on for additional power.

“If you’ve ever heard us do a conservation appeal, generally it’s not because we’re feeling we’re running out of power,” Reeves continued. “What we don’t want to do is dip into those reserves.”

Because most of it is machine-operated, he said things do happen sometimes and they see units come offline unexpectedly.

“But here in this region, we have some really good connections with the eastern part of the Southwest Power Pool. We have good import capability. So we have the ability to bring power in addition to what we can generate here.”

For customers who need to conserve electricity, Reeves shared several tips.

“This is the time of year we see our bills go higher because we’re using more air conditioning. So watch that thermostat,” he said, recommending customers set them at 78 degrees or at a comfortable temperature that is a bit higher than normal.

“Make sure in the heat of the day that if you have drapes and blinds and most people do, keep those pulled in and keep your windows covered. The light coming in is also heat coming in and you want to keep that heat outside. Use fans as much as possible,” Reeves added. “If you are planning any new investments in your home, try to make sure your air conditioner, your unit is covered in terms of shade.”

He also said trees and shrubs to provide shade over a home can help in the long term.

Customers should also avoid using household appliances during the hottest part of the afternoon.

“I always remind folks, if if you have a big bill, you feel like you’re falling behind, you can just go ahead and call us and we can figure something out in terms of flexible payment options,” Reeves said. “We all know folks that have fallen on hard times. There could be someone who’s sick in the family, a huge expense, there is help available as well. So please contact us and we’ll put you in touch with those agencies that can provide some extra funding, and then we’ll liaison with those agencies so you don’t have to, you know, get money and then come to us. We’ll take care of it for you.”

Customers can check for outages, report outages, and access their accounts at Xcel Energy’s website.