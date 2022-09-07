AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy Amarillo announced that its employees will volunteer their time for Day of Service activities which will include engaging in neighborhood activities and homeless services from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Amarillo Day of Service is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, located at 200 S. Tyler, where employee volunteers will spend their day painting interior spaces at the downtown facility, which provides a refuge for those experiencing homelessness in the community.

In addition, Xcel Amarillo detailed that on Friday and Saturday employees will be working with the Amarillo Barrio Community Development group to clean up the area around Bowie Middle School along Tee Anchor Blvd.

The Day of Service, according to Xcel, is part of a national initiative across the company’s eight-state service area that “unite employees in giving back to their communities.”

Xcel Energy noted that the Day of Service initiative began in 2010 as a tribute to victims, survivors, and first responders of 9/11.