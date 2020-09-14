WT’s VERO program awarded $500K grant for research in cattle feeding

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The FDA awards West Texas A&M University’s Veterinary Education, Research, and Outreach (VERO) program half a million dollars.

WT’s VERO program will be using this $500,000 grant for crucial research in cattle feeding.

The program is a unique partnership within the Texas A&M System, between the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University and the College of Agriculture at WT.

This research team will be led by VERO’s Professor and Director of Research, Dr. Paul Morley. The team’s research will look into ways to prevent anti-microbial drug resistance in feedlot cattle.

Dr. Morley and his team will be working with researchers from Iowa State, Michigan State, and Colorado State University, along with cattle industry leaders, such as the Texas Cattle Feeders Association (TCFA).

The shared goal is to find ways to reduce the amount of tylosin phosphate given to cattle.

“We will be specifically testing whether we can strategically use less antibiotic and still achieve the same disease prevention that we achieve when we use more antibiotics,” said Dr. Morley.

The hope is that by reducing the use of antibiotics in cattle, the researchers would decrease the risk of developing resistant bacteria, which could impact people through their food.

Dr. Morley said that the VERO program is best known for its new “2+2” veterinarian training program, which will be starting next fall. This program will give Texas A&M Veterinary School students the option to spend their first two years on WT’s campus for increased exposure to large animal needs in rural communities.

Dr. Morley said this is a one year grant and, after that, the VERO program will be seeking additional funding to continue the research beyond that time frame.

