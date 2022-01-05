WT’s Spring Arts Season to feature Shakespeare, Russian Music, Spongebob

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced its Spring Arts Season will feature Shakespeare, Russian Music, and an all-ages musical centered around the children’s cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

“We are excited to continue this inventive season of live performances and art exhibitions, building on the success we enjoyed in the fall,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “These events entertain and enlighten audiences from around the Panhandle and, more importantly, offer immensely valuable educational experiences for our students.”

The spring 2022 performance and exhibition schedule includes:

Jan. 27 to Feb. 26: Anna Lemnitzer faculty exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; reception 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27;

Jan. 28 and 30: “The Magic Flute” opera performances in the Branding Iron Theatre;

Feb. 9 to 13: “As You Like It” performances in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre;

Feb. 18: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 19: WT Symphony featuring concerto/aria competition winner; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 25: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival featuring pianist Andrew Brownell; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 27: Choir pre-tour concert; 2 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

March 3 to 26: Rob Weingart faculty exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 3;

March 8: Showcase of Chamber Ensembles; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

March 9: Sarah Rushing piano recital; 7:30 p.m. in Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

March 31 to April 23: Ann Callen master of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 31;

March 31 to April 2: “Gallantry: A Soap Opera Opera” performances in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

March 31 to April 3: “Portraits of Dance” performances in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre;

April 7: Spring jazz concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall.

April 8 to 24: Amarillo College / WT Student/Faculty Art Show at Amarillo Museum of Art, 2200 S. Van Buren St.; opening reception 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 8 at AMoA;

April 9: Russian Music Festival featuring WT Symphony Orchestra, WT Chorale, Oklahoma Christian University Chorale and mezzo-soprano Mariya Kaganskaya; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 14 to 24: “The SpongeBob Musical” performances in the Branding Iron Theatre;

April 21: Spring choir concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 25 and 26: Student Showcase Recital; 4 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 26: School of Music Honors Recital; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 27: Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 28 to May 28: Spring bachelor of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. April 28;

April 29: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall.

West Texas A&M University said fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.