WT’s Security Degree programs in top 10 of ‘most affordable’ programs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that two of their security degree programs have made the top 10 of “most affordable” programs in the U.S., according to an independent rankings site.

Security Degree Hub ranked WT at no. 9 in their released list of the “Top 25 Most Affordable Security Degree Programs,” citing WT’s Criminal Justice Degree Program and its Emergency Management Degree Program.



Jenny Lee, SDH marketing director, explained the importance of the rankings for a university.

“SDH is only interested in reputable programs that provide a real education and a real return on investment,” Lee said. “Placement on our list shows students that your program is a leader in the field, and a career opportunity like no other.”

WT explained that their Criminal Justice Program has 100% online and on-campus options and the program has career opportunities including, police officers, fish and game wardens, federal law enforcement officers, probation or corrections officers, court investigators, crime scene technicians, and also preparations for law school or graduate school is offered.



U.S. News & World Report ranked WT’s bachelor’s program as “the best in Texas” while the online Criminal Justice program was recognized with 12 other degree programs.



WT explained that their Emergency Management Administration Program prepares firefighters, emergency responders, military personnel, police officers, private sector, and other emergency services professionals for high levels of administration and management within the emergency services professions with the program being 100% online.



In addition, the program was recognized by U.S. News & World Report and it was recognized by Best Colleges as best online bachelor’s program and most affordable by College Choice.

Dr. Brandon Bang, program director, said, “We are proud of the persistent and pervasive national recognition our criminal justice program continues to garner.”



Bang continued, “This is no doubt thanks to our dedicated faculty, excellent students and our continued dedication to providing a top-notch but affordable education to current and future criminal justice practitioners. It is our privilege to continue to serve Texas Panhandle by providing a sound social science education to the criminal justice community.”





