WT’s School of Music to begin academic year with Fall Showcase Concert, Sept. 10

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s School of Music is set to open the academic year with the Fall Faculty Showcase benefitting a student scholarship fund, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

The concert will be held on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus with FREE admission, the release stated.

In addition, any donations made will benefit the Janie Branch Memorial Music Scholarship, established in 2006 in memory of Branch, whose “love for both WT and music was recognized by her family,” the release said. Scholarships have been awarded to 12 students.

“The concert provides our students, especially the new ones, an opportunity to hear their teachers perform,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “One core value in the School of Music is excellence in performance, and nothing inspires students more than seeing their teachers lead by example.”

WT provided a list of scheduled performances which includes: