WT’s School of Music to begin academic year with Fall Showcase Concert, Sept. 10

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s School of Music is set to open the academic year with the Fall Faculty Showcase benefitting a student scholarship fund, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.
The concert will be held on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus with FREE admission, the release stated.
In addition, any donations made will benefit the Janie Branch Memorial Music Scholarship, established in 2006 in memory of Branch, whose “love for both WT and music was recognized by her family,” the release said. Scholarships have been awarded to 12 students.
“The concert provides our students, especially the new ones, an opportunity to hear their teachers perform,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “One core value in the School of Music is excellence in performance, and nothing inspires students more than seeing their teachers lead by example.”
WT provided a list of scheduled performances which includes:
- “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta” from “La Rondine” by Giacomo Puccini: Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano, and Sarah Rushing, piano
- Quartet Opus 18 No. 2 in G Major, Allegro molto, quasi presto by Ludwig van Beethoven: Harrington String Quartet — Rossitza Goza, violin; Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; Emmanuel Lopez, cello
- Nocturne No. 8 by Frédéric Chopin: Zvonnikov and Mila Abbasova, piano
- “A Small Dance in Difficult Times” by Noam Faingold: Goza
- “Strasbourg / St. Denis” by Roy Hargrove and “Work Song” by Nat Adderley: James Barger, alto saxophone; Russ Teweleit, trumpet; Austin Brazille, guitar; Nick Scales, bass; Susan Martin Tariq, drums
- Sonate for Flute, Viola and Harp, Interlude by Claude Debussy: Helen Blackburn, flute; Todorov; Jenny Miller, harp
- “Ѐ la solita storia del pastore” from “L’arlesiana” by Francesco Cilea: Matthew Ogelsby, tenor, and Abbasova
- Impromptu in B minor, Opus 5, No. 5 by Jean Sibelius: Rushing
- Horn Sonata, Allegro by Beethoven: Guglielmo Manfredi, horn, and Rushing
- “Intrada” by Otto Ketting: William Takacs, trumpet