WT’s School Of Music still planning annual Christmas concert

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The current pandemic has created change for everyone and West Texas A&M’s School of Music is no exception. While following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the university, students and staff have been able to rehearse for their upcoming Christmas concert.

Instead of performing in front of a full theater, this Christmas concert will be pre-recorded to air on Panhandle PBS in December.



“It’s a little bit odd because we normally just perform with the orchestra, but this time we’re recording it separately,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities.



“Ordinarily it’s essentially for the audience and we videotape it for TV, now it’s all for TV,” said Director of Orchestral Activities Dr. Mark Bartley.

Dr. Pullen said students have adjusted to their new norm.

“The students have had such great attitudes this semester, they’ve been hungry to be musicians,” Dr. Pullen said.

“We did adapt because music is something very important to me and millions,” said student Marin Bullock. “I think it’s great that we still have an opportunity to make music together.”

Despite looking out into an empty theater, students and staff are just grateful to still gift the community with something.

“We feel like there’s a need out there this time of year, a lot of people might be going through tough times and this will be a good gift to encourage people that hey there are still some good things happening,” said Dr. Pullen.

