WT’s online nursing programs advantage for students during pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another recognition has been added to West Texas A&M University’s online nursing programs. Recently ranked top 10 in the nation by OnlineBachelorDegrees.com, one of the program’s instructors Colleen Peace said the recognition comes when virtual education is a new normal.

“When the pandemic happened it was pretty much seamless because we were already online and students that were enrolled nothing really changed as far as the classes go,” Peace explained.

Peace said the issues some students faced last semester when the pandemic initially hit were able to be accommodated thanks to the convenience of the program.

“Either they were assigned to a COVID unit and had to work more hours and so they were having trouble getting their schoolwork in or else they were furloughed. We just work through all that with them,” said Peace. “They have access to the class 24/7 and so that makes it much easier for them.”

Despite the uncertainty of what the future of this pandemic entails, Peace is pretty confident the virtual learning experience for students won’t be interrupted.

“In the RN to BSN programs everything is going to stay pretty much the same our classes are set we’ve got good enrollment and I think everything is going to go smoothly,” Peace added.

