WT’s Online Emergency Management Administration Program Ranked No. 5 in Nation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s online emergency management administration program has been ranked 5th in the country by Value College.

The website considered cost, reputation and success rate of graduates in ranking its Top 25 programs. Among the other ranked schools: the University of Florida, Drury University, the University of Central Missouri and the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

“Emergency management is critical to the well-being of a modern society, and a definitive program like yours provides the mentorship, connections, and skills to help graduates make their mark,” said Rhonda Corey, Value Colleges media manager.

The emergency management program recently ranked No. 4 among College Choice’s Best Online Emergency Management Degrees.

The program, which primarily serves nontraditional students, prepares firefighters, emergency responders, military personnel, police officers, private-sector and other emergency-services professionals for advanced levels of administration and management within the emergency services professions.

