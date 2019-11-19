WT’s Nursing Program to Relocate to downtown Amarillo

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The nursing program at West Texas A&M University is relocating from the Canyon campus to the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

Officials said this is projected for fall 2021.

The move will place 250 undergraduate students and around 20 nursing faculty and staff in Amarillo.

WT said this provides greater opportunities for collaboration between the nursing program and other WT programs, including communication disorders, the Panhandle Area Education Center and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

“WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences mission is to enhance the quality of life for citizens in our region. Moving the Department of Nursing to Harrington Hall will allow us to expand our curricula and expand our ability to enhance the quality of life for citizens in our region,” Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said. “Additionally, this move will place WT – with its faculty expertise, programmatic endeavors, facilities and proximity to multiple medically underserved counties – in a unique position to closely ally with the vice chancellor’s goal of an Institute for Advancing Agriculture and Health, which will improve the well-being of Texans.”

The university said the move is in response to maxim nine aimed to foster locally responsive research and infrastructure as listed in the University’s generational plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

School officials told us this also will help increase the number of registered nurses with a comprehensive master’s degree such as with family nurse practitioners and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.