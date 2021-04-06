WT’s Nursing Program named best in Texas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a researcher at Nursing Process, West Texas A&M has the best nurse practitioner program in the state, ranking above 10 other Texas schools.

“Accolades like this are recognition of the passion and drive of our esteemed faculty and staff and show that we are ready to meet the regional demand for healthcare workers,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of WT’s Department of Nursing. “We are committed to helping these essential workers further their careers and provide invaluable care for our entire region.”

The website researchers praised the program, “With an evidence-based curriculum, the school prepares future practitioners to provide holistic nursing care through its MSN and post-master’s certificate program that comes with a specialization in family health.”

Jeffreys explained the demand for nurses and the future growth that the program will experience.

“Current Texas law requires nurse practitioners to contract with a delegating physician in order to provide services, but legislation introduced this legislative session is attempting to remove that barrier and increase access to care for more Texans,” Jeffreys said. “Within the next 10 years, demand for graduates from accredited nurse practitioner schools in Texas is expected to rise by nearly 44 percent.”

According to Nurse Process, Texas employees more than 13,000 nurses, the fourth largest rate in the country.