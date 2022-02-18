AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Nursing Department is celebrating a huge gift in the form of a $25,000 grant from the Bivins Foundation, according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

The release explained that on Feb. 17 the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved a proposal to name a student lounge in the Bivins Foundation’s honor at Harrington Academic Hall in WT’s downtown Amarillo location.

The Mary E. Bivins Student Lounge is located on the second floor of the center, which included a $250,000 grant from the Bivins Foundation to help completely renovate the space, WT added.

“With a focus on services to the elderly, the Mary E. Bivins Foundation understands the importance of this facility to prepare students for employment in the medical field,” said Katharyn Wiegand, president and CEO of the foundation. “We are proud to partner with West Texas A&M University to enhance the number of skilled nurses available to serve residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

According to WT, the nursing department’s move to the downtown center is “part of the university’s proactive effort to address nursing shortages in the Texas Panhandle by ultimately doubling the number of graduates the program produces.”

“We are so appreciative of the Bivins Foundation for their consistent, generous support of our department because the foundation knows, as we know, that our area faces critical healthcare needs that can be served by producing nurses who will stay and work in the Texas Panhandle,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the WT Department of Nursing. “The total budget for the project, approved by TAMUS regents in August 2020, was $6.5 million. Significant support was provided by High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, which gave $3 million to the project, the largest gift in the foundation’s history.”

“The Mary E. Bivins Foundation has been an incredible partner,” said Lesly Bosch Annen, WT’s assistant vice president for leadership gifts. “They recognize the importance of providing a state-of-the-art facility to educate nurses, and this naming is recognition for their gift to the BCS Nursing Education Floor.”

WT explained that the Department of Nursing is important for the community as it currently provides around 70% of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle.