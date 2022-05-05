CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced on Thursday a new professorship in education at the university, which will memorialize former WT instructor and alumna, Myrna Raffkind.

WT detailed, that the Myrna Raffkind Professorship of Global Education was established after a $125,000 gift from private donors in memory of Raffkind, a community activist and educator who died in 2017.

Raffkind, according to officials, was a Tulsa native who was married for more than 50 years and earned master’s degrees in psychology and sociology at WT. Raffkind was also an instructor in both disciplines from 1985 to 1998 and was named instructor emerita in 2009.

“My mother was equally known for her philanthropy, her heart and a penchant for persuading people to pursue higher education as well as inspiring others to volunteer,” eldest daughter Heidi van Zanten said.

Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, added that Raffkind “had a passion for diversity, inclusion and equity.”

“Myrna was strongly supportive of initiatives that broaden the perspectives and cultural awareness of our students,” Henderson said. “Her efforts—personal and professional—were consistently directed to empowering through education those who are underrepresented. I know that Myrna would have been gratified by the establishment of a professorship in her name, and I am honored to have been selected to fill the position.”

Officials added that the endowment will support the Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences’ Go Global initiative, which was established by Henderson and Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School.

Go Global, officials said, connects graduate and undergraduate course content with the development of cultural knowledge and cross-cultural understanding. The initiative also allows students to learn in an international setting.

“Myrna was very well respected on campus and in the community,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “She was a wonderful person who genuinely cared about people from diverse economic, social and cultural backgrounds. Her legacy will live on through this professorship.”

Officials said that Raffkind supported multiple organizations in the Amarillo community including Los Barrios de Amarillo, Coalition for the Homeless, and Family Support Services. In addition, Raffkind was named Amarillo Globe-News Woman of the Year in 2010, and won the Amarillo Women’s Network Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Association of Social Workers’ Public Citizen of the Year.