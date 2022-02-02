CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that Amarillo couple Lanna and Bob Hatton just endowed a new professorship at the university, which is designed to “support teaching and research related to virtual learning.”

According to a press release from WT, the Hatton’s created the endowment fund in December 2020 for the WT Department of Education and now they are set to give an additional $125,000 to fund the Lanna and Bob Hatton Professorship in Education.

Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences, explained that the priority of the new professorship is to improve virtual instruction and learning.

WT detailed that the Hatton’s graduated high school in Amarillo before attending Texas Tech University. Lanna earned a master’s degree in learning disability and behavioral disorders and taught in many schools before the couple moved back to Amarillo in 2001 after living around the country.

“Even though there have been rapid advances in education’s use of computers and other technology since Lanna was teaching, the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that kindergarten-through-12th-grade faculty were not prepared to deliver effective virtual instruction,” Henderson said.

“The Hatton professorship is one way in which WT will help prepare both current and future teachers. The Hattons’ gift helps us support programs and people who will help us better prepare educators, at all levels, to be more effective,” Henderson concluded.

According to the release, the Hatton’s have given to WT before, as they previously funded the Lanna Hatton Professor of Learning Disabilities, a position currently filled by Dr. Michelle Simmons.

Bob Hatton is on the board of directors for the WTAMU Foundation, while Lanna Hatton is a member of the advisory board of WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences.

Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations explained the importance of the new professorship as part of the One West campaign.

“The success we are experiences in the One West comprehensive campaign is in large part due to making it possible for a donor’s philanthropic passions to be matched with opportunities at the University,” Rasberry said. “Lanna and Bob are investing their gifts to align with what matters most to them, and we are grateful. We want others to see how their passions align with the opportunities at WT.”

WT additionally announced that the first recipient of the professorship will be announced at a future date.