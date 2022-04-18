AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced details of events taking place for “Music Therapy Week” this week, which will feature a renowned author and a private practitioner.

The events will focus on educational opportunities for existing music therapy students and will draw attention to the therapy field.

“In music therapy, we use music to help clients accomplish their goals in promoting wellness, managing stress, alleviating pain and more,” said Brooke Osborne, the president of the WT Music Therapy Organization and senior music therapy major from Loomis, California. “Music therapy also can be used to help clients reach education goals, such as improvement in school subjects, behavioral skills and social skills.”

Officials explained that music therapists can work in hospice, nursing homes, mental health practices, special education, hospitals, rehab centers, the military or in private practices.

The featured guests include Ron Borczon, author and director of the California State University-Northridge Music Therapy Wellness Clinic, and private practitioner Helen Dolas of Able ARTS Work in Long Beach, California, both of which will speak to students and perform at special events throughout the week.

“Music therapy students frequently read and discuss Borczon’s work in class, so this will be an excellent educational opportunity for them to learn directly from him,” said Sara Rogalski, MTO parliamentarian and junior music therapy major from Houston. “And Dolas can teach our students about entrepreneurship and the rapid growth of private music therapy practices.”

According to officials the activities for the week will include the following:

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday : An information table in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Commons;

: An information table in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Commons; 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday : “Music Therapy: A Song to Be Heard” concert in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

: “Music Therapy: A Song to Be Heard” concert in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday : A bake sale in the Mary Moody Northen Hall Atrium;

: A bake sale in the Mary Moody Northen Hall Atrium; 1:30p.m. on Thursday : Music and storytelling from Borczon in the FAC Recital Hall;

: Music and storytelling from Borczon in the FAC Recital Hall; 3:15p.m. on Thursday : A drum circle in the Northen Hall Atrium;

: A drum circle in the Northen Hall Atrium; 2:00 p.m. on Friday : Dolas’ discussion of entrepreneurship in the FAC Recital Hall;

: Dolas’ discussion of entrepreneurship in the FAC Recital Hall; 7:00 p.m. on Friday A music therapy improv concert in the FAC Recital Hall;

A music therapy improv concert in the FAC Recital Hall; 10:30 a.m. on Saturday: A verbal techniques class led by Borczon in the FAC Recital Hall.

Admission is free for the events, officials said. For more information, individuals are asked to call 806-651-2776.