CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its Symphony Orchestra is set to present the 2022 edition of the “Music of the Christmas Season” holiday concert on Dec. 4.

The free concert will begin at 4 p.m. and at 7 p.m. in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Campus with officials noting that tickets are limited for the 4 p.m. show. Reservations can be made here.

“This year’s concert will promise an array of classical and traditional works that will delight audiences,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities, the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music and associate director of the School of Music

Officials detailed that songs will include, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Silver Bells,” and more songs by legendary artists, Randol Bass, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Johannes Sebastian Bach.

Soloist Sarah Beckham Turner, WT’s assistant professor of voice and director of opera, will be featured on “Laudate Dominum,” and “Gabriel’s Message,” officials said.

The concert will also feature WT choirs, directed by Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, along with the Randall High School Chorale, with direction from Kelli Harter.

Those who miss the program, officials said, can catch “Music of the Christmas Season” which airs at 8 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 25 on Panhandle PBS.