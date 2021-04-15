WT’s Jazz Ensembles I and II to perform in outdoor concert April 15

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced their Jazz Ensembles I and II will perform beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Admission is free, and families and other guest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, said, James Barger, assistant professor of saxophone and Jazz Ensemble II director.

WT said audiences may also bring food and drink, though no alcohol is permitted on campus.

“We are incredibly excited to get back on the stage and share some great music with WT and the Canyon/Amarillo community,” Barger said. “When schools shut down last spring, we were weeks away from welcoming two internationally renowned jazz artists and educators to clinic and perform with our students. Like so many other musicians and artists, we found ways to pivot and resume our activities in a gradual and safe way over the past year. The result is an outdoor concert that will be safe and enjoyable for all involved, and we look forward to welcoming everybody to our beautiful campus.”

WT said the concert will feature music by the likes of Sammy Nestico, Chick Corea, Gordon Goodwin, Pat Metheny and more.

WT said the performance will take place on the south-facing steps of the Old Education Building on the Canyon campus.

West Texas A&M University said an appreciation for the arts is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.