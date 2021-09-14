WT’s Health and Wellness Promotion to host mental health program

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Health and Wellness Promotion is set to host a mental health program to actively engage with students about their mental health, today, Sept. 14, according to a press release by WT.

Located at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Legacy from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the program is known as “Fresh Check Day” and is from the Jordan Porco Foundation. According to WT, the program is an “uplifting promotion and suicide prevention event for colleges.”

The program will include expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple campus departments and groups, FREE food, entertainment, and prizes and giveaways.

In addition, WT said that Fresh Check Day, “aims to create an approachable and hopeful atmosphere where students are encouraged to engage in dialogue about mental health and helps to build a bridge between students and the mental health resources available on campus, in the community, and nationally.”