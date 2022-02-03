CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will kick off the February installment with author, Raymond Carver’s short story “Cathedral.”

According to WT Communication Department, Dr. Eric Meljac, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing, is set to lead the discussion at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 8 via Zoom.

The story is a title work of Carver’s 1983 collection and depicts a pivotal encounter between a blind man and a sighted. The story can be read HERE, WT detailed.

“‘Cathedral’ has been a story I have taught and thought about often for the past 20 years,” Meljac said. “In my early days with the story, I thought it to be a story of redemption. As I matured, I began to see it as a story of stasis—that what we see in the end is different than what it seems to be. In other words, no matter what, some people will never ‘see’.”

Dr. Daniel Bloom, organizer and associate professor of philosophy, explained that the discussion is open to those who “either have or haven’t read the book.”

The discussion has moved to Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in the coming months, WT stated.

To register for the January discussion, email Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.