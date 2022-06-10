CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced its next Great Books Series at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 via Zoom, according to officials with WT.

Dr. Patricia Tyrer, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English is set to lead the discussion of Tom Godwin’s “The Cold Equations.” Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy said that everyone is invited even if they have not read the book.

Tyrer explained that the story is about a ship taking medicine to an outpost on a nearby planet, using the exact amount of fuel required. The young sister of one of the planet’s inhabitants sneaks onto the ship, jeopardizing everything as the ship only had enough fuel to reach the planet.

“Basically, it’s the same philosophical pondering of ‘kill one to save many’ or ‘save the one with you to ultimately sacrifice the many’,” Tyrer said. “The story is created with good physics and bad engineering—there is no room for error. In most discussions of this piece, it’s been difficult to keep participants to accept the parameters of the story. I expect we’ll have a good discussion about the need for difficult decisions in time of crisis.”

Officials noted that a return to in-person meetings is set for sometime in September.

To register for the June discussion, email Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.