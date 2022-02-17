CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the 2022 Grace Hamilton Piano Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26, with an “acclaimed” pianist set to open the recital.

According to officials with WT, Andrew Brownell, winner of the Leeds Piano Competition and the J.S. Bach Competition, will perform music by Handel, Beethoven, Hummel, and Liszt in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. Admission is $10 for the general public, $5 for non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

Fifteen students from around the Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico perform throughout the day Feb. 26, concluding with an honors recital at 2 p.m. in the recital hall inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, WT added.

“The festival is about celebrating the art of music-making at the piano by providing a meaningful performance outlet in a non-competitive atmosphere,” said Dr. Choong-ha Nam, WT professor of piano and festival co-director. “It not only acknowledges students’ hard work, dedication, and passion for music, but is also about empowering and validating the excellent work of the independent piano teachers in this region.”

Dr. Sarah Rushing, festival co-director, explained that the concert will offer regional piano students the opportunity to “make music in a more social setting that they are used to.”

“Typically, piano playing is a solo endeavor; students spend hours perfecting their craft alone throughout the week,” Rushing said. “The festival gathers pianists together from all over the Panhandle and surrounding regions and aims to foster a collaborative atmosphere where students can interact as they work toward their common goal of advancing as musicians.”

In addition, the day will include piano teachers workshop that features a masterclass by Brownell and clinics on piano techniques, which will benefit instructors.

Brownell has been a soloist with many orchestras including Hallé, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Slovak Philharmonic, and the Calgary Philharmonic.

To register for the workshop or purchase tickets, CLICK HERE or call (806) 651-2840.