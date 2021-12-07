WT’s first class of doctoral in educational leadership students to graduate Saturday

In August, members of the first cohort of West Texas A&M University’s doctoral program in educational leadership gathered to be measured for their graduation regalia. Cohort members include, front, Felix Isaac Martinez; middle, Jennifer Denham, who plans to graduate in the spring, Teresa Mora, Gabriela Arriazola-Rivera, Angelica Garcia Okamoto, Liz Marie Rascón-Alaniz and Linda Castañeda Aranda; back, Amy Clifton, Justin Richardson, Jerry S. Findley, Mike Dominguez, Kelley Porter, Bethany Davis and Eric Sosa.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During West Texas A&M University’s upcoming commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021, 18 students will be making university history as the first students graduating as part of the university’s doctoral program in educational leadership.

According to a news release from the university, the 18 students will graduate at 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 11). This comes after the online doctoral program in educational leadership was first launched in 2018, aiming at leaders for rural schools as well as those in higher education and educational organizations.

In this program, participants were required to take 60 hours of courses within an interdisciplinary curriculum which mainly emphasized action research, high-impact experiential residency and an endowed scholars program. Officials believe the curriculum helps students focus on decision-making skills while continuing to be grounded in their communities.

Students end the program with an “extensive literature review and two articles that are publication-ready,” the release states. Topics covered by this crop of students included academic success in schools of poverty, rural principals’ ethical decision-making in student-athlete discipline as well as educational inequality and COVID-19.

“This first cohort of Ed.D. candidates significantly advances the University’s vision of attaining recognition as a regional research institution while maintaining the University’s historic tradition of excellence in teaching and service to the region,” Eddie Henderson, the dean of the university’s College of Education and Social Sciences, said in the release. “Our rural-focused doctoral program empowers professionals to positively impact the future of rural communities by promoting excellence through research-based exploration of current problems and the development of research-based solutions.”

Linda Castañeda Aranda, an educational diagnostician for the Amarillo Independent School District, was a part of the first class, something that she said was “an honor.”

“Our professors have poured their hearts and souls not only into the program but into the (doctoral) candidates,” Aranda said in the release. “It has not been an easy ride. It’s very rigorous and demanding. But it has given us hope for bigger and better things to come.”

Mike Dominguez, the superintendent of schools at the Stratford Independent School District, said in the release that while the rigor of the program was challenging, it was ultimately rewarding.

“This program has honed my craft. Education impacts everybody. … It’s important for me to be a lifelong learner, and I have to set the tone for my community,” Dominguez said in the release. “When I was a student, there weren’t many people who looked like me at all. There weren’t many people who looked like me in the education profession.”

The first Ed.D. cohort also includes: