WT’s Festival of Lights returns Dec. 2; additional holiday events to follow

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is getting into the holiday spirit with its Festival of Lights for the whole family to enjoy.

According to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept., the 30-year holiday tradition will return at WT, with the “Winter Carnival” kicking off at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, north of Old Main and near the Hayward Spirit Tower.

The festival will feature family-friendly activities and holiday music by the WT Chamber Singers, which is part of a weekend of holiday activities including, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, and Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon events, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. The festival will conclude with the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. around the downtown square.

WT added that the WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “Music of the Christmas Season,” is set for 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to enter the event.

“Festival of Lights, especially with our new carnival, reminds all of us of the beauty right here on our very own campus,” said Grayson Burch, vice president of external affairs for the WT Residence Hall Association, which hosts the event.

The festival will feature more than 82,000 lights around the campus, and will include a hot chocolate bar, gingerbread cookie decorating and fun holiday games. In addition the WT alumni association will offer Christmas card decorating, while the WT Hispanic Student Association will collect donations for its One Toy Dream toy drive for underprivileged children, according to WT.

The lighting ceremony will include remarks from WT President Walter V. Wendler; Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders; Bryan Garcia, Student Government Association president and junior health sciences major from Childress; and Burch.