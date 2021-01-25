WT’s fall virtual commencement ceremony graduates nearly 1,000

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced almost 1,000 graduates virtually crossed the stage at WT’s December 2020 online commencement ceremony.

According to WTAMU, overall, the university awarded 662 baccalaureate degrees and 312 master’s degree, following procedural confirmation from the University’s seven deans.

WTAMU said the oldest graduate was 70 years old; the youngest was 19. Of the graduates, 49 percent are the first in their family to earn a college degree; 258 graduated with honors (3.5-4.0 GPA), and 29 are veterans.

Most graduates are from Texas, but others come from 34 other states. In addition to the U.S., graduates came from 19 other countries, including Australia, Bolivia, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Peru, South Africa, Trinidad and Vietnam.

Graduates include those on the Dean’s List (overall grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99) and on the President’s List (a 4.0). The three levels of honor recognition are Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00), Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89) and Cum Laude (3.50-3.74).

The list can be viewed here.

West Texas A&M said a student-centered approach of recruiting and retaining the very best is part of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.