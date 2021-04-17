WT’s Engler College of Business ranked No. 3 in value in the country

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of business ranks No. 3 in best value for business/managerial economics schools in the country, according to Business Degree Central.

The student resource ranked WT in the top 5 percent in the U.S. for students looking for value when it comes to pursuing higher education.

According to a news release, Business Degree Central factor quality and affordability into the ranking. Its Best Value Rankings were created to help students find a high quality business education at a reasonable price.

“Quality and affordability are two of our highest priorities,” said Dr. Amjad Abudllat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “We accomplish this through emphasis on excellence in teaching and a commitment to being a student-centered organization.”

195 schools total were analyzed, WT said.

In addition to value, the rankings analyzed specific programs in WT’s Engler College of Business, and according to WT officials, gave 46 awards in the following categories: management information systems, general business/commerce, public relations and advertising, business/managerial economics, marketing, finance and financial management, agricultural economics and business, business administration and management, and accounting.

WT officials added that among the program rankings WT ranked:

No. 1 best value bachelor’s program in the southwest for management information systems, general business/commerce, public relations and marketing, and agricultural economics and business.

No. 1 best value master’s degree in the southwest for management information systems, marketing, and finance and financial management.

No. 1 best value school in the southwest for management information systems

No. 2 best value school in Texas for business/managerial economics









