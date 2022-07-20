CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences will soon host a series of virtual open houses for students who want to expand their career possibilities through the university’s graduate programs.

WT detailed that the Agriculture Sciences open house will be at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2 with a registration deadline of July 29. The Natural Sciences open house will be at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 4 with a registration deadline by Aug. 2.

In the Agriculture Sciences event, students will learn about WT’s graduate programs in agriculture, animal science and plant, and environmental science. The Natural Sciences event will include information about WT’s graduate programs in biology, environmental science, and studies in professional chemistry.

“The air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and the clothes we wear all impact the lives of our families, our communities and our world, and by pursing graduate studies through our College, students can become a part of creating healthy, thriving communities,” said Kevin Pond, dean of the Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

WT added that the open house will provide potential students with information about funding opportunities and scholarships, along with federal need-based aid.

Interested students can register for the open houses here and, according to WT, those who register by the deadline will have a chance to win an application fee waiver from the WT Graduate School.