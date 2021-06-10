WT’s Educational Leadership Doctoral Program among ‘Most Affordable’ in Country

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University online Educational Leadership Doctoral Program has made the top 10 list of “most affordable” programs in the nation, according to a private ranking website.

WT’s doctoral program ranked no.7 on the list above many institutions including Valdosta State University, University of Arkansas and Texas Tech University, a list released on June 7 by EduRef.net explained.

All Schools that were considered in the rankings are “regionally or nationally accredited, offer at least one fully online doctorate in education and were collected from official accrediting agency websites”, according to EduRef.

“We are proud to be recognized for our philosophy that the cost of education should not become a barrier for those wishing to improve their careers,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the College of Education and Social Sciences. “Our program’s unique, two-pronged focus equips school leaders with a wide variety of tools for success, not only for themselves but also for their districts or institutions.”

President Walter V. Wendler explained the potential strengths and benefits that WT’s doctoral program brings to smaller schools.

“These districts are often overlooked by colleges and universities that are orientated towards urban and suburban districts,” Wendler said. “While many of the challenges that exist in various school districts are similarly based on student populations, several significant issues for small and large districts are different.”

WT’s doctoral program started in fall 2018 with the aim to prepare leaders for rural schools and for higher education and educational organizations, a WT news release stated.

The program currently has 67 students enrolled and applications for classes beginning in Jan. 2022 are due by Oct. 1. The first degrees for the program will be awarded during the December commencement ceremony, according to the news release.