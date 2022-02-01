CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series is set to feature a speaker who develops resources in the environmental protection and engineering field, according to a news release from WT’s Communications Department.

The event, cohosted by WT’s Center for the Study of the American West, is free and will include a pizza lunch and drinks at noon on Feb. 10.

The series will host Dr. Pete Roos, cofounder of Bridger Photonics, who will present “Airborne Lasers: Making Methane Emissions Reduction Simple” at 12:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall, with a Zoom option available, WT said.

Bridger Photonics is a growing privately held U.S. company in the engineering sector, which develops “laser technologies used to detect oil and gas pipeline leaks,” the release stated.

Roos’ lecture will describe his company’s process of detecting, locating, and quantifying methane gas leaks, which is used by gas companies including Exxon Mobil and SoCalGas, as Roos draws from his laser physics and entrepreneurial background.

“Pete Roos grew up in a small town in eastern Oregon, a place that’s not unlike our region —heavy in agriculture and a wide-open western frontier,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, Regents Professor of English and CSAW director. “His story of coming from those roots, gaining an education and starting a business will be relevant to WT students’ experience.”

“He is an entrepreneur and had to learn a great deal on the fly when it came to running a business—but he has been extremely successful at this,” Hunt concluded.

WT added that other sponsors for the event include the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages, the Department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences; College of Engineering, the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, and the Department of Chemistry and Physics.

To register for Zoom component of the event click HERE.