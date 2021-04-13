WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series to welcome award-winning filmmaker

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Award-winning Diné, or Navajo filmmaker, Ramona Emerson, is set to discuss her documentary “Mayors of Shiprock” and the importance of young leaders in the community on Thursday, April 15 on Zoom at 7 p.m., WT’s Communication Department announced.

The event involves the Distinguished Lecture Series and the Center for the Study of the American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture Series in Western Studies, according to the department.

“I’m excited that CSAW is having Ramona Emerson as our latest Nall lecturer,” said Alex Hunt, CSAW director. “She represents the best kind of critical and creative thinking about issues facing her community, and many communities, in the American West.”

“To have a Diné filmmaker sharing her work and speaking to us is an exciting opportunity for our students, faculty and community,” said Dr. Emily Kinsky, head of the WT Department of Communication.

The department said that Emerson will also meet with WT Mass Media and Creative Writing students to discuss the filmmaking process and media industry during the virtual visit.

Tickets are free but students need to register for the event at https://bit.ly/CSAW-Emerson .