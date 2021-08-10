WT’s Distinguished Alumni Award winners revealed; ceremony set for October 7

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award winners were announces today, Aug. 10 which included an NFL star, a poet and social justice advocate and an award-winning environmental engineer, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

Jerry Don Logan, Claudia Stuart and Bruce Thompson as the winners of the distinguished award for the “achievement in their respective fields as well as their contribution to the Texas Panhandle community,” the release stated.

An award ceremony, at the Phoenix event during Homecoming week on Oct. 7, will honor them with Dr. Sally Carmen, Scott Doores, Rickey Harman and David Schaeffer set to attend the ceremony, the release listed. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 event and the 2021 event are merged together.

The release explained that Logan earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1964 and he is considered “one of the greatest football players to compete at WT.” In addition, Logan was the MVP of the 1962 team that defeated Ohio University in the Sun Bowl. He went on to play with the Baltimore Colts as a starting defensive back, competing in both Super Bowl III and Super Bowl V. After, Logan was accepted to the Colts’ silver-anniversary team in 1977 and was ranked as the 29th “greatest Colt of all time” by one poll. Since retiring, Logan manages a family ranch and has four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Jerry Don has been a stellar representative for WTAMU, being a modest man of high ethics and character, and he is truly deserving of the Distinguished Alumni Award,” wrote Dr. N. Andy Cole, 2011 Distinguished Alumni Award winner, in a nomination letter.

The release said that Stuart earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1972 and a master’s degree in social sciences in 1985 from WT. She is a WT professor emeritus of sociology and criminal justice and a licensed master social worker along with being active in church and serving on boards and commissions and is a consultant to social service and law-enforcement agencies. Stuart is public speaker who focuses on the topics of faith, diversity, culture, social justice and creative arts. She is an award-winning author and has published several books of poetry has her art in many galleries. Stuart and her husband have three children and five grandchildren.

“Claudia is an exemplary woman whose values are above reproach, mirrored by her actions,” community leader Lilia Escajeda wrote in a nomination letter. “No shrinking violet, Claudia is known for her grace and candidness. She is an active participant in those organizations she belongs to and takes nothing for granted.”

The release said that Thompson earned his bachelor’s in industrial arts in 1965 and invented Sand X, an “environmentally friendly process that separates oil from sand during fracking, which reduces danger for oilfield workers and saves companies millions of dollars while removing hydrocarbons and chlorides from sand.” In addition, Thompson invented the Super Look, which “reduces virtually all emissions of hazardous gases on well sites,” and the Sand L, which “evenly and safely dispenses Sand X-filtered sand.” His Sand L team won the 2017 World Oil Award for Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development. Thompson and his wife live in Granbury and have four children and six grandchildren.

“With his engineering mind and an appreciation for humanity, Bruce has attained prominence through his efforts in commerce, industry, technology and agriculture, which form a record of accomplishment impressive to the citizens of West Texas, Texas and the nation,” wrote Dr. Emily Hunt, dean of WT’s College of Engineering, in a nomination letter.

Tickets are $75; sponsorships are available for $500, $1,000 and $1,500 and reservations are due Sept. 20, according to the department.