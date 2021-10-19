WT’s Department of History to host roundtable discussion, Oct. 28

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Department of History is set to host the “Remnant Trust” roundtable discussion, which will feature faculty and graduate students on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m., according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

“At this concluding event for our Remnant Trust exhibition, all of the volumes will be available for viewing, and our panel will discuss selected authors, including Frederick Douglass, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and John Milton,” said organizer Dr. Bruce Brasington, the Twanna Caddell Powell Professor of History.”

“We expect that their points of agreement and disagreement will lead to lively discussion among the presenters and the audience,” Brasington concluded.

According to WT, participants in the discussion include:

Dr. Bruce Brasington, the Twanna Caddell Powell Professor of History

Dr. Marty Kuhlman, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of History

Dr. Brian Ingrassia, associate professor of history

Dr. Matthew Reardon, associate professor of history

Courtney Crowley, instructor of history.

In addition, history graduate students that will participate in the discussion include:

Alexis Torres of Amarillo

Kirbi Kelly-Diaz of Amarillo

Katelyn Denney of Amarillo

The Remnant Trust’s exhibition, “The Theme Is Freedom,” cosponsored by WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and the Department of History, can be seen in the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Research Center and WT’s Cornette Library through Oct. 28, according to WT.

The volumes at the library can be viewed between 7:45 a.m. and midnight Monday through Thursdays, 7:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. and midnight on Sundays. To reserve a time at the museum contact Warren Stricker at wstricker@wtamu.edu.