WT names new Gensler professor for CIS Department

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M professor has been appointed as the first chair of WT’s Computer Information Systems Department, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

According to the release, Dr. Xiaolin Lin, who joined WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business in 2018 and is researching social media and artificial intelligence, is the new Phillip J. Gensler Professor of Computer Information System as the previous holder of the position Dr. Jeffry Babb was named the Stan Sigman Professor of Business.

Lin earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fuzhou University in Fuzhou, Fujian, China and earned a master’s degree in computer information systems. In addition, Lin earned a MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy, and a doctorate in management information systems from Washington State University, the release detailed.

The release added that Lin won the Engler College of Business’ 2021 research excellence award, which focuses on the impact of emerging technologies and gender differenc4es in IT behavioral research.

“My research work aims to provide insights into how companies and organizations may use those emerging technologies to engage customers and gain competitive advantages through identifying design principles and appropriate functionalities and understanding usage behaviors,” Lin said. “More recently, I started to research the security and ethics issues in the context of emerging technologies.”

“I am extremely honored to receive this professorship,” Lin continued. “It will provide financial resources that allow me to attend conferences and collect data for my research projects. It will have a great impact on my continued professional development.”

According to the release, the Gensler professorship was established in 2007 by business leaders, Gensler’s friends and a matching gift from the Bernice Leary estate with Gensler serving as a professor and administrator at WT from 1965 to 1989.

“The fact that Gensler was the founding head of the CIS department at the University signifies the importance of this appointment,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “Dr. Lin is an outstanding researcher, and he exemplifies all the characteristics required for this appointment.”

The release stated, “Gifts to WT may be used to endow professorships, offering opportunities for exceptional faculty members by providing additional resources for teaching, research and professional activities and development. Faculty members benefit from the coveted title, and students glean from the professor’s academic insight and leadership. This helps enrich the life of the University and strengthen the foundation of academic excellence.”

“As WT prepares to go public in the fall with a comprehensive fundraising campaign, the highest priority will be investment in people — students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Establishing faculty endowments are essential for WT to become a doctoral granting regional research university as envisioned in WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”