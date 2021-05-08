WTs Commencement Ceremony displays COVID safety protocols

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year, WTs Commencement Ceremony looked different as CDC and state health protocols had students social distancing and the event taking place outside today, according to images from the ceremony.
Students were seated in rows on the field spaced to provide social distancing around each chair. Although there were limitations, family and friends were invited to attend by watching from stadium seating.
