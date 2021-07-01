WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences to offer ‘Free Virtual Information Sessions’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences announce it will hold free virtual information sessions for pre-nursing and current nursing students, according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

The sessions are from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the first Wed. of the month on Zoom and will be hosted by advisers from WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the release explained.

Nursing admissions counselors, Michelle Kirksey and Janeth Stewart, explained that pre-nursing students that want to enter a traditional nursing program are welcome to join the free sessions and that registered nurses that have an associate’s degree can find more information about the fully-online RN-to BSN program at the open sessions.

“We’ll discuss program requirements, the application process and how to determine which program is right for you,” Stewart said. “Our area’s nurses often choose WT when they are looking to further their educational goals, and prospective nurses know that WT’s programs are among the best in the country.”

According to WT, “more than 70 percent of nurses educated at WT choose to work in the Panhandle region” and in August, WT’s nursing program is set to move to the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor in the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center. The move, WT explained, will offer more opportunities for the around 250 nursing students in Amarillo, to collaborate between the nursing program and WT programs.

WT’s Communication Dept. stated that WT’s nurse practitioner program was named the “best in Texas” by Nursing Process while WT’s family nurse practitioner program was ranker No. 4 in the country by RegisteredNursing.org in August.

Also, College Choice ranked the online RN to BSN program as the “third best in the country” while Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com named WT one of the “10 best online nursing schools” in the country, the department said.

To register for the free virtual sessions click here or contact Janeth Stewart at (806) 651-2654.