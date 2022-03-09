CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s College of Education will now be named the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences after a $5 million gift.

“Dyke and Terry Rogers are engaging their passion for education by naming the foundational College at WT, the College of Education and Social Sciences,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler in prepared remarks. “WT has waited for 112 years for someone to name the bedrock school that has always been an essential part of who we are as a University. Today, Dyke and Terry have changed the course of WT’s history.”

The University said it and the family said it will work together for the future of educators being taught at the university.

West Texas A&M University said meeting these varied regional needs is the principal goal of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.