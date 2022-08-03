CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced its Engler College of Business will connect regional small businesses and entrepreneurs through its “Recruit:Able” event at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in Legacy Hall.

The event, according to officials, will feature Amarillo-area small business owners who are hiring internship positions. Students will have the chance to understand how a small business operates in today’s economy while “developing marketable skills to use in their career.”

Interviews will be conducted on-site and officials noted that students should have their resume ready to present. Sharky’s Burrito Company will be available for everyone who participates in the interview process.

“This is a great partnership with College of Business students and local business owners,” said Brian Enevoldsen, program manager for the WT Enterprise Center. “For students, this opportunity pairs the knowledge gained through their studies with real world application to provide them the experience necessary to be recruitable beyond graduation. Furthermore, it provides gainful employment with a focus on developing the student’s skills and abilities in the area of their studies.”

The new initiative, officials detailed, will provide help small business owners develop relationships and connections with college students in the Texas Panhandle while students will gain “valuable experience.”

“One of the best things about an internship is when students are able to take their marketable skills and bring them into a workspace that can help local businesses succeed,” said Robert Allen King, associate dean of graduate business programs in the Engler College of Business. “By working together, both the student and the business are gaining benefits through each other’s skills and opportunities.”

Officials said that registration for the event will be $50 with a deadline of Aug. 15 and $75 anytime after the deadline. Business owners and students can register for the event here.